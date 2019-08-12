PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two Washington County sheriff’s deputies last week has been identified as a 56-year-old with a pair of unrelated warrants.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities said Dante James Halling, who was also shot, remained hospitalized Monday. He hasn’t yet been charged in the shooting, which happened Thursday.

Deputies said his warrants, issued last December, stem from parole and probation violations.

The shooting unfolded after authorities received a report from a resident that a stranger walked up to their rural property near the lake, stole two long guns from an outdoor storage area and headed toward the woods.

Court records show Halling’s criminal record includes Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Escape, Robbery, Burglary and attempted assault convictions.