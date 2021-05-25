CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas High School principal on Monday found the front doors of the school plastered with Donald Trump stickers and defaced with beans, a derogatory symbol against Latinx people.

In a letter to families and students Monday, principal Nate Muñoz said the vandalism appears to have started as a prank, which included throwing toilet paper on trees and writing on sidewalks, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

But he said the vandals also defaced the front doors with beans, stickers and other signs supporting the former president, who made multiple racist comments toward and about Latinx people.

In a video posted to Clackamas High School’s Instagram page, Muñoz condemned the hate crime, expressing concern for how it would impact the school’s students and families of color.

“Families, students, staff — I’m sorry. This is not something you should ever have to deal with,” he said. “That type of rhetoric is not welcome at Clackamas High School, ever.”

In the follow-up letter to families, Muñoz said the school is investigating the incident, and plans to file a report with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Matt Utterback, superintendent of the North Clackamas School District, also sent staff a message, stating that the district has a zero-tolerance policy for racism, and asking employees to stand against such acts.

Muñoz said the school would hold forums to hear students’ voices on the incident and continue teaching students about the impact of hate speech.