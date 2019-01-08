MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say a man who killed two people and held two children hostage for a time before killing himself was the ex-husband of one of the victims.
The Ada County Coroner’s office identified the shooter as Edward Lynn Epps Jr. of Boise. Police say he shot and killed his ex-wife, Heidi De Leon, and her husband, Jose De Leon, after forcing his way into the De Leons’ home Sunday afternoon.
The Meridian Police Department says Epps was armed with two handguns when he attacked the family, shooting Jose De Leon multiple times as De Leon tried to stop him from following Heidi, who ran toward the back of the house. Epps then forced his way into a back bedroom, where he shot Heidi De Leon multiple times.
During the attack the 13-year-old girl managed to escape the home and run for help. Epps held the other girls, aged 10 and 11, hostage for a time before police convinced him to release the children during the standoff.
