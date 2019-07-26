THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing when his tube capsized on the Deschutes River last weekend.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said 36 -year-old Jonathan Jensen disappeared in the Moody Rapids area on Sunday.

Family friends found his body Thursday in the Columbia River, a little more than a mile (1.6 km) downstream from where the Deschutes flows into it, and called the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, which had also been out looking for him.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the Moody Rapids features large waves and turbulent channels, according to a river map. They’re near the Deschutes River State Recreation Area and Heritage Landing boat launch.