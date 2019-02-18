LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a woman found in the Pacific Ocean near Lincoln City.
OSP says authorities recovered the woman’s body around 5 p.m. Sunday from a cove just north of a unique coastal feature called “God’s Thumb.”
The woman is white, with long dark brown hair.
She is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds
Most Read Local Stories
- Tim Eyman under investigation in theft of $70 chair from Office Depot WATCH
- How Puget Sound-area school districts will make up days lost to historic snowfall
- Amazon puts the smile in federal income taxes — by not paying any | Danny Westneat
- Washington handles runaway foster kids with handcuffs, shackles and jail. Is there a better way?
- Washington's last presidential primary was meaningless. The state Legislature might change that.
The OSP asks anyone who knows of a missing woman who meets that description to call authorities.