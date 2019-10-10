EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshal’s Service says 15 sex offenders were arrested in Lane County and 37 in Washington County as part of months-long effort to track, contact and arrest out-of-compliance sex offenders living in Oregon.

The Register-Guard reports “Operation Oregon Trail 3” focused on those considered high risk, and those who may have failed to report address changes, complete annual registrations or provide accurate information on registration forms. A federal component of the operation focused on requirements to register after moving from one state to another.

Previous operations were conducted earlier this year throughout the state. The latest effort focused primarily on Lane and Washington counties with arrests made by federal, state and local authorities from July through September.

Oregon has approximately 30,900 sex offenders on its sex offender registry.

