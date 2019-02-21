BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a southern Idaho river more than two decades ago.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, of Burley, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Regina Krieger.

Krieger disappeared from her Burley home in February 1995.

Her body was found along the Snake River the following April. Her throat had been slashed, and she had been stabbed in the heart.

An autopsy determined her body was in the river for at least 30 days.

Court records did not indicate whether Rodriguez has obtained an attorney.

He’s being held without bond at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.