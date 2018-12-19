SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An audit has found that if the state of Oregon had used a web-based procurement app in the last biennium, it could have saved more than $1 billion.

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said Wednesday that adoption of a statewide eProcurement system, if quickly implemented statewide, could close Oregon’s 2019-21 budget gap of $623 million without raising taxes.

The review of the Department of Administrative Services and the Office of the State Chief Information Officer found that Oregon has the potential for massive savings by using ng modern technology instead of what it called outdated procurement systems and practices.

Auditors recommended acquiring a modern procurement system that would provide detailed purchase data to better analyze spending.