LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho county commissioner has been charged with four misdemeanor counts after buying items in a county surplus auction last year.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Tuesday that Nez Perce County Commissioner Douglas Havens is accused of illegally purchasing county property he had approved for sale at auction.

Charging documents say Havens purchased an operating table, a toolbox, a filing cabinet and windshield wipers for $20.

Havens says he did buy the items and was unaware of any ethical concerns.

The state attorney general’s office filed the charges after the Nez Perce County prosecutor had requested an investigation.

Authorities say other county employees and officials purchased items, but no other charges have been filed.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com