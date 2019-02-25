JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An attorney for the Utah man accused of killing his wife during a cruise to Alaska in 2017 says the parties hope to reach agreement on a plea and avert trial.
Jamie McGrady told a federal judge Monday that the aim is to resolve the case short of trial.
Kenneth Manzanares has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.
His attorneys, in court filings, say they sought expert help in examining Manzanares. They say tests that were done addressed Manzanares’ mental state at the time of his wife’s death, which they say is a critical component for any resolution.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess pushed the proposed trial date from May tentatively to September to give the parties more time to talk.