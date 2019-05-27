KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The attorney for a woman charged in a deadly Idaho crash has asked for the trial to be held elsewhere and for the charges to be tried separately.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported last week that attorney Selim Star argues in court filings that 20-year-old Kaytlyn Ann Graefe’s trial should be moved because of the local attention and scrutiny of the case.

Graefe of Shoshone is charged with vehicular manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested in January following the wreck south Bellevue that killed Georgina Ubence in mid-August.

Star argues that the drug charges should be tried separately because they are not connected to the wreck.

Star says the drug charges could cause jurors to assume Graefe was under the influence.

