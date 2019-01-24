Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland-based attorney has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for firing several bullets into the Beaverton office of another lawyer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Erik Graeff, 43, pleaded guilty in October to unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. He was sentenced on both charges Wednesday, while another unlawful use of a weapon charge was dismissed.

He’s now in Oregon Department of Corrections custody.

Prosecutors say Graeff fired six rounds from a handgun into the offices of a Beaverton law firm in December 2017. No one was injured.

The shooting came after an argument between Graeff and an attorney at the law office

