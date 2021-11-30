SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Monday put to rest rumors and officially said she will not enter Oregon’s crowded race for governor.

On Monday Rosenblum said in a video post on Twitter that upon considerable reflection, she believes she can best continue to serve the state by remaining attorney general, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

“I am not running for governor so I can keep my eye on the legal ball in our state without political distraction,” Rosenblum said.

The announcement resolves one of the last lingering questions about how an already packed field might change. As a statewide officeholder who earned headlines suing the administration of former President Donald Trump, Rosenblum was considered in some circles to be an early frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

The race saw a number of high-profile entrants as Rosenblum considered her options. House Speaker Tina Kotek, former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof and Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who will shed her party affiliation to run as an independent candidate, are among the candidates.

The Democratic field also includes Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla, former Independent Party nominee Patrick Starnes, and seven other candidates. Major party candidates have until March 8 to file for office.