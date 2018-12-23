FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly plans to resign next summer to attend the Air War College in Alabama.
Angela Major holds the highest civilian position on Fort Wainwright. She says she likely will study national security strategy or strategic studies at the U.S. Department of Defense senior professional leadership school.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Major was elected to a three-year assembly term in October 2017. She plans to serve until June or July.
The assembly will choose her replacement. Assembly seats are nonpartisan and at-large.
