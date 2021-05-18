ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River, the news release sent by spokesman Mike Moran said.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect had left in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired,” the news release said.

The suspect died at the scene while the deputy was not hurt, the news release said.

The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit, led by Medford police, will investigate the incident.

Moran said the names of the people involved will be released after relatives are notified. Additional details of what happened will be released after an initial investigation is complete, he added.