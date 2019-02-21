ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a southwestern Oregon city have cleared the way for Uber and Lyft to begin operation.

The Ashland Daily Tidings reports the Ashland City Council on Tuesday overruled the mayor’s veto of an ordinance that allows for ride-hailing services.

The code changes will go into effect next month.

Mayor John Stromberg had rejected the measure last week, citing concerns about how the services would affect local taxi companies.

Uber had reached out to the city in October 2017, asking officials to adopt a policy similar to nearby Medford.

Ashland officials had considered placing stricter accessibility and safety requirements on the services. They later backed off after negotiations with the services failed.

Uber and Lyft representatives said in statements they hope to launch service in Ashland soon.

