Smoke from a stubbornly spreading wildfire on the Colville Indian Reservation caused the Environmental Protection Agency to label Spokane’s air quality among the worst in the nation on Tuesday — and it’s expected to get worse Wednesday.

The Williams Flats Fire has burned 18,000 acres northwest of Spokane and is 25% contained. Temperatures in the area are expected to reach the upper 90s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The state Department of Ecology in Spokane and Yakima, the Colville Confederated Tribes, the Spokane Tribe, the Kalispel Indian Community and the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency have all issued air quality alerts for people who are particularly vulnerable. The EPA predicts air quality Wednesday will be “unhealthy” for all.

The weather pattern could begin to change on Thursday, bringing some relief to the region, The Spokesman-Review, reports.

Tuesday’s firefighting efforts were temporarily halted when fire officials noticed an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area, KING 5 reported. Aircraft being used to battle the blaze, including helicopters and large retardant planes, had to return to the airport until the drone left the area, the station reported.

“Remember, ‘IF YOU FLY, WE CAN’T,'” Incident Commander Doug Johnson told KING. The fire management team said any person caught flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a zone that’s been designated a Temporary Flight Restriction area could be subject to a $20,000 fine.

The blaze was set off Friday, Aug. 2, when early morning thunderstorms brought lightning to the eastern portion of the reservation, igniting dry brush, grass and timber in an area with warmer and less humid conditions than usual, according to InciWeb Incident Information System.