BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Commission on the Arts might get a little less snooty.
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday unanimously approved a rule change requested by the commission that will give folk artists such as cowboy poets, saddle makers, ethnic artists and others a better shot at $5,000 fellowships.
Commission Executive Director Michael Faison says the way the five fellowships are awarded each year now make it tough for traditional and folk artist to compete with contemporary artists.
He says that’s been a major frustration for the commission because of Idaho’s many talented folk artists, some with national recognition.
The new rules will create a new category specifically for folk artists and add a sixth $5,000 fellowship paid for within the commission’s budget.
Several more steps are needed by lawmakers before the new rule would take effect.