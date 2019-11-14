JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge in Anchorage has set arguments for January in a case challenging the state’s rejection of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The Recall Dunleavy group sought arguments in December. The Anchorage Daily News reports attorneys for the state and a group opposing the recall argued hearings in January are faster than a normal civil case, and that it is prudent to move deliberately.

Margaret Paton-Walsh, an attorney for the state, suggested the court could hold oral arguments in January. Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth said that was a reasonable plan.

It’s expected that Aarseth’s decision, whatever it is, will be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court.

Anger over budget vetoes helped fuel the recall push. Dunleavy reversed or moderated some of his positions on the cuts.