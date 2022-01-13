JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Parts of southeast Alaska are getting assistance from the state after getting up to six feet (1.8 meters) of snow.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday issued a disaster declaration for the Yakutat, Juneau, Haines and Skagway areas, his office said in a statement.

“Many Alaskan communities have struggled this winter as we experience some of the most challenging weather in long time. Alaskans are tough, and together we will overcome,” Dunleavy said.

The declaration activates emergency response options and the public assistance disaster recovery program for those affected by the storm.

For a four-day stretch ending Tuesday, up to six feet (1.8 meters) of snow fell in parts of the disaster area. That was followed by warmer temperatures and rain, which disrupted power and damaged some structures in Yakutat and Juneau.

Officials in Yakutat requested assistance from the Alaska National Guard to clear snow and ice from public, tribal and governmental facilities. A task force flew to Yakutat Tuesday to perform the work.