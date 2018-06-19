A grand jury has cleared two Gresham officers who fatally shot a suspect last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury determined that the use of deadly force by two Gresham police officers was legally justified.

Gresham police said the officers fatally shot Dmitri Bullard on May 18 after he crashed a car and charged at them with a hatchet. The suspected prowler had been traveling 114 mph after refusing to pull over.

Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced the grand jury decision Tuesday.