PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A black Oregon lawmaker says one of her constituents called police on her while she was canvassing a Portland-area neighborhood that she represents.

State Rep. Janelle Bynum, who is running for re-election this fall, says she was knocking on doors and taking notes on her cellphone in Clackamas Tuesday when a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy showed up.

Bynum tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that the deputy told her a woman called police because the lawmaker appeared to spend a long time at homes.

Bynum says she has knocked on thousands of doors and this was the first time someone reported her to police. She called it “just bizarre.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately comment on the incident.

Bynum says she understands the woman’s concerns but said the woman could have tried talking to her first rather than calling police.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com