JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The newest member of the board that regulates marijuana in Alaska has concerns about onsite consumption.

Lt. Christopher Jaime (HI’-mee), an Alaska Wildlife Trooper from Soldotna, acknowledges that Alaskans voted to legalize so-called recreational use of cannabis. He tells The Associated Press that respecting the wishes of the people is important but “sensible regulations” also are needed.

Even though he has concerns, he wasn’t sure if the onsite debate could be reopened.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Jaime to the public safety seat on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board, replacing Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt.

Ankerfelt was a critical vote last month to approve rules for allowing onsite use of marijuana at authorized stores. A Dunleavy spokesman has said the decision to replace him wasn’t based on prior policy positions.