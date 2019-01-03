JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a challenge to former Gov. Bill Walker’s plan to use bonding to pay Alaska’s oil and gas tax credit obligations.
Superior Court Judge Jude Pate, in a written order dated Wednesday, granted the state’s request to dismiss the challenge by resident Eric Forrer.
Pate noted Forrer’s concern the law could impact the state’s financial standing. But Pate says his role is not to make economic policy judgments or second-guess the Legislature’s fiscal decisions.
Pate said he is to apply the law of the state Constitution as interpreted by the Alaska Supreme Court.
Lawmakers last year passed legislation to establish a new state corporation that would be empowered to sell up to $1 billion in bonds to pay off remaining tax credit obligations.