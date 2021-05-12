EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The homes of three Eugene city councilors were defaced with anti-police graffiti that called for defunding the police, according to city officials.

Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis condemned the actions, which police said happened Sunday night or early Monday, The Register-Guard reported.

During the city’s virtual council meeting Monday, Vinis called it “cowardly and counterproductive.”

“You are only hurting yourselves,” she read from a statement. “The rest of this community wishes to engage in a respectful and promising path forward, with civil discourse on these most important issues.”

Police are investigating, and city spokesperson Laura Hammond said the graffiti was being cleaned off.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the city is not releasing the names of the city council members whose houses were defaced in order to protect their identities, and did not say if there are any suspects.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner also denounced the graffiti in a statement, saying it was “potentially” a felony-level crime.

“Attempting to intimidate elected officials by defacing their homes is criminal behavior,” Skinner wrote. “This graffiti is the opposite of free speech; it flies in the face of our local democratic processes.”

Councilor Mike Clark said that the defacing “doesn’t serve any purpose,” and noted that his house was not vandalized.