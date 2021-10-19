KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Another large illegal marijuana operation has been discovered in southern Oregon, authorities said.

On Tuesday, law enforcement executing a search warrant in a downtown Klamath Falls warehouse found marijuana with a street value of more than $20 million, The Herald and News reported.

According to law enforcement, the building was filled with drying and processed marijuana, as well as tents and living quarters for 28 workers who were temporarily detained.

Two children were also living in the warehouse with their parents, according to police. The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare responded and investigated.

The marijuana was seized and destroyed at the Klamath County Waste Management Landfill.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team searched the property after information from a prior Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Another illegal facility was found earlier this month.

The illegal marijuana operation was operating under the guise of licensed hemp production, according to police.

One man was cited and released for felony unlawful manufacture of marijuana. Additional charges on other suspects will be referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.

The proliferation of industrial-scale illegal marijuana farms has prompted Jackson County Commissioners to ask Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard to help in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.

Brown’s office has said she was holding off on a deployment for now but could reconsider.