BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — For the fourth time in just over a week a hunter has been attacked by a grizzly bear in the Gravelly Mountains in southwestern Montana.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen tells The Billings Gazette the victim of Tuesday’s attack was being treated in Sheridan.

On Sept. 16, two New Mexico hunters were attacked by a grizzly bear. They were treated at the hospital in Ennis and released. A Washington state man injured later that same day within a mile of the first attack was hospitalized in Butte.

Wildlife officials ended their search for the grizzly bear or bears on Sept. 20 after a helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not locate a grizzly bear in the area.

It was not immediately clear how close Tuesday’s encounter was to the Sept. 16 attacks.

