PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland residents have been charged with criminal animal neglect after investigators say they mistreated and neglected animals at their pet facility.

Tori Head and Samantha Miller both face 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of second-degree forgery, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

They own Woofin Palooza. Court documents describe it as a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets in Northeast Portland.

Investigators found unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in the facility, as well as evidence that the owners gave false documentation of animals’ vaccines, according to court documents. Many animals from the facility also got sick and died, court documents said.

A probable cause affidavit says Multnomah County Animal Services began investigating Woofin Palooza’s facility after a customer adopted a dog last June that had distemper and had to be euthanized.

The department received six other complaints about Woofin Palooza last July.

An investigator wrote during an Aug. 1 boarding facility inspection that it appeared Woofin Palooza was “getting overwhelmed with all the animals in their possession.”

Multnomah County Animal Services, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at Woofin Palooza, seizing 65 cats and 52 dogs in August.

Head and Miller are scheduled to appear in court July 16.