ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly will consider an ordinance to protect neighborhoods from wildfires started in homeless encampments.

KTVA-TV reported Wednesday that the proposed changes to the municipal code would enable authorities to declare danger zones and clear camps located in those areas.

The clearances would occur within 24-72 hours depending on the fire threat level, replacing the current 10-day notice.

Camps in designated danger zones could be cleared in just 24 hours when there is a burn ban in effect and fire-making equipment present.

Officials say police could confiscate and store fire-making tools and campers would be notified in person or through a posted notice.

The assembly is scheduled to conduct a work session on the ordinance Aug. 2 and hold a public hearing Aug. 6.

___

