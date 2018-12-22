ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage teachers have new three-year labor contracts following months of talks.
Alaska Public Media reports the agreement between the teachers union and the Anchorage School District was officially adopted by the school board by a 4-2 vote Monday.
Board member Dave Donley, among the dissenting votes, said during a board discussion that the labor agreement would create funding problems.
The deal includes 2 percent salary raises and health benefit increases.
The contract runs through June 2021. It dates retroactively back to July.