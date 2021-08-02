ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The superintendent of Alaska’s largest school district will recommend universal masking in schools this fall.

The plan would focus on allowing for “full participation in activities, clubs and social learning opportunities,” Deena Bishop, the superintendent of the Anchorage School District, said in a letter to parents over the weekend.

The school board is set to review Bishop’s plan Tuesday. Classes begin Aug. 17.

Besides masking indoors, the Anchorage Daily News reports the district will continue regular cleaning of classrooms, buses and offices. Bishop also said upgrades have been made to HVAC systems for optimal air flow.

Regardless of vaccination status, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide.

The CDC cited the risk of spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Anchorage district also recommends that anyone who is sick stay home. Vaccination clinics will continue for students who are eligible.