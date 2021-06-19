A shooting near downtown Anchorage early Saturday left a woman dead and four other people wounded, police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:45 a.m. and found two women and three men who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital, where one woman died.

The conditions of the other victims weren’t immediately known.

No arrests have been made yet, and authorities are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting. Police asked anyone with information or surveillance video to contact the Anchorage Police Department.

No other information was immediately released.