ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District has sought public comment regarding proposed policies focused on ensuring equality for students of color and low-income students.

School board President Elisa Vakalis said the board plans to host town hall meetings on March 25 and March 30 to hear the community’s perspectives about the potential policies, Alaska Public Media reported Thursday.

The first new measure would clarify the district’s position on racism. The measure would introduce a procedure for the district to work with the superintendent to change “racially inequitable policies and procedures.” The policy would also change instruction to “encourage critical thinking on the history of racism in Alaska, America, and around the world.”

The second proposed policy would request the superintendent submit an annual report measuring student outcomes across demographics and also on the equity of resources allocated to schools and students.

“The policies themselves, they’re right things to do. But they can be potential emotional triggers for people,” Vakalis said. “We want to make sure that we have as complete a picture as possible with all the community voices that want to have input on this.”