ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Motorists in Anchorage face $500 fines for texting or talking on their cellphones while driving through an active school zone.

KTVA reports the new local law was approved in June and is now in effect in the city.

Drivers who violate the ordinance would face further penalties including jail time if they injure or kill someone during the offense.

Drivers are exempt if they use a hands-free device or if they use their cellphones while stopped on school grounds such as a parking lot.

Also exempt are drivers calling 911 and drivers using a device while acting in an official capacity in an authorized emergency vehicle.