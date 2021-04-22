ANCHORAGE (AP) — The Anchorage School Board has voted to put in place policies aimed at ensuring educational equity across its schools.

The first policy passed unanimously on Tuesday said the district will reject all forms of racism and that the board will work with the superintendent to change racist policies and procedures.

The second policy passed with a vote of 5-1 and asks the superintendent to submit an annual report that measures student outcomes and the equity of resources allocated to ensure fairness.

The only school board member who voted against the second measure was Dave Donley, who published an opinion piece earlier this month criticizing the proposals.

The policies were crafted in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

School board member Margo Bellamy, the only Black person on the board, led development of the policies, Alaska Public Media reported.