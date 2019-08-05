ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who pointed a BB gun at police was shot and wounded by officers at a park on the city’s east side.

The man was taken to a hospital afterward. His condition was not released.

Police say an officer on patrol near David Rose Park saw a man pointing a gun at houses and people.

Multiple officers responded to the area.

Officers commanded the man to drop the gun, which resembled a handgun that fires bullets.

Police say the man ignored multiple commands, manipulated the weapon and pointed it at officers.

Three officers fired, striking the man.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police identified the man’s weapon as a Crosman replica 1911 BB gun.