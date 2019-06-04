ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a woman killed last week in a traffic crash.

Police say the woman killed Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side was 55-year-old Candace Hathaway.

Hathaway was a passenger in a car that collided with a sport utility vehicle at Debarr Road and Edward Street. She died at the scene.

A woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash killed a dog in the car.

A man driving the SUV was not injured.