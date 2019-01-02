ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash on the city’s south side.
Police say 38-year-old Kasey Turner of Anchorage died Monday.
Patrol officers just after 5:30 p.m. took a call that a pedestrian had been struck on the service road parallel to the Seward Highway between O’Malley Road and Dimond Boulevard.
Officers determined that a northbound pickup struck Turner as he walked on the road shoulder.
Responders transported Turner to a hospital, where he died.
The pickup driver and a passenger were not injured. Their names were not released immediately as police continued their investigation.