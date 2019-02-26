ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at an apartment on the city’s west side.

Police say 42-year-old Brian Wetmore died 10 days ago.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports that police just before 1 p.m. Feb. 16 were called to an apartment near Earthquake Park.

They found Wetmore suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have released few details on the shooting. The described the shooting as an isolated incident and said officers had made contact with everyone involved.

Police say the circumstances of Wetmore’s death are still under investigation.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com