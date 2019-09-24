ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a teenage bicyclist killed at a busy intersection on the city’s east side.

Police say 16-year-old Taylon Soto died at Tudor and Baxter roads.

Police just after 11:30 a.m. Monday received calls on the crash.

Investigators say the boy was on the northeast corner of the intersection when he was struck by a minivan traveling west.

A woman driving the minivan remained at the scene and was questioned.

Police are looking for more witnesses as part of their investigation.