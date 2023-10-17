EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating after razor blades were twice found in a suburban park, including once on a slide as a child was preparing to use it, a television station is reporting.

The first incident occurred Oct. 8 when Felicia Pope said she saw razor blades on the slide in Schroeder Park in suburban Eagle River just as her 3-year-old daughter Abigail was preparing to slide down, she told KTUU-TV.

“I ran as fast as my body would let me run — even faster” to stop her daughter, Pope said.

“It was designed to catch a kid at max force with gravity working against them. It was designed to harm,” she said.

Police were called to the park again Sunday after a razor blade was found on the ground by playground equipment.

No injuries have been reported.

Anchorage police told KTUU they are investigating.