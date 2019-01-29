ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a woman killed Monday morning in a rollover crash on Anchorage’s south side.
Police say the driver was 34-year-old Julie Attina.
Police say Attina was driving north in the center lane of Minnesota Drive when she lost control of the pickup.
The truck crossed to the median, hit a snow berm and flipped.
Attina was not wearing a seat belt. Police say she became pinned underneath the truck and died at the scene.
Police say hazardous conditions from snow and ice on the road were factors in the crash.