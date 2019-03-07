ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a male suspect was fatally shot by at least one officer.
Police shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday took a call of a vehicle prowler at 16th Avenue and Columbine Street in east Anchorage.
Arriving officers spotted a suspect.
Police say shots were fired and the suspect was seriously wounded. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.
Police have released few details on the shooting but plan a Thursday morning press conference to discuss the case.