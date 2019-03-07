ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the shooting of a woman found dead in a sport utility vehicle last month.
Terrance Paleka, Jr. was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday as he arrived on a flight from Hawaii.
He is charged in the death of 30-year-old Salisa Loucks. Online court records do not list his attorney.
Police just after 11 p.m. Feb. 4 took a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Cordova Street.
Patrol officers found Loucks dead in the SUV. She had been shot in the upper body.
Police say they believe Paleka was inside a vehicle next to Louck’s SUV when he shot her.
Police interviewed a 38-year-old woman and others who had been in Paleka’s vehicle.