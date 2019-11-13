ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man released from federal custody in July has been charged in an Anchorage homicide.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports 27-year-old Rhadames Marmolejos Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Oscar Garcia. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Garcia was found dead Nov. 3 in a car parked on Merrill Drive in west Anchorage. Police at the time said Garcia had suffered trauma to his body.

Police arrested Marmolejos on Nov. 8.

Marmolejos In 2013 was sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the time said Marmolejos sold heroin to an undercover agent working for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

