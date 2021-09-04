ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage officer was shot by a fellow officer whose firearm discharged during a struggle in a late Friday arrest, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and required surgery, the police department said in a Saturday news release.

“We are dealing with a very serious situation where one of our officers has been shot. His prognosis is very good,” said Anchorage Police Chief Kenneth McCoy. “I’m incredibly thankful we didn’t lose an officer tonight. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Several people had argued inside a home and witnesses reported an intoxicated, armed man left and fired shots, authorities said.

The suspect was found nearby and during the struggle to arrest him, an officer’s gun discharged, striking the other officer in the lower body, authorities said.

The man was also taken to a hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening. He faces charges including misconduct involving a weapon.

The shooting will be reviewed by Alaska’s Office of Special Prosecutions and police internal affairs, authorities said. The officer whose weapon was discharged will be placed on four days of administrative leave in line with department practice.