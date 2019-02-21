ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have reclassified the death of a man last weekend as a homicide.
Police say the man found Sunday behind a business on west 36th Avenue had suffered trauma to his body. The man’s name has not been released.
Police took a call shortly after midnight that a man had been found dead at the business between Spenard Road and Arctic Boulevard.
The witness who called stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Detectives are trying to speak to witnesses with additional information or surveillance footage.