ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A hatchery at Ship Creek in Anchorage has had to look elsewhere for king salmon eggs to make up for expected shortages.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Ship Creek is usually the primary source of eggs for programs at the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery.

But the number of kings was significantly down in the latest return.

Hatchery manager Gary George says his team collected stock from other sources to make up the shortfall.

Salmon forecasts this year have led to the issuance of several restrictions for kings in northern Cook Inlet.

The hatchery, however, is still expected to introduce 1.3 million salmon to Alaska waterways this year.

The hatchery is located just north of the busiest part of Ship Creek, a popular urban fishing spot.

