ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man on a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a car in midtown Anchorage.
Police just before 8 a.m. Monday were called to Tudor Road and Arctic Boulevard.
A car driving east crossed through the intersection on a green light and struck the cyclist.
Police say the cyclist was pedaling south against traffic and ran the red light.
Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The bicyclist was transported to a hospital.