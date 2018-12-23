ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A proposal to set a 5-percent sales tax on alcohol to fund services that address homelessness and substance abuse will go before Anchorage voters next year.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Anchorage Assembly voted last week to send Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s alcohol tax proposal to the city’s ballot in April.

Berkowitz’s administration says the tax would raise about $13 million that could fund homeless shelters, storage for property seized at illegal camps, a mobile intervention team and a treatment center.

Business owners say the tax unfairly places the burden of the city’s complex problems on retailers and residents.

Berkowitz and assembly members say declining support from the state is forcing the city to consider the tax as an option.

___

